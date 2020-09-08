Recipe | Moussaka with an Italian Twist

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup Ricotta cheese

2 eggs

1 cup crumbled Feta cheese

Directions

To prepare the eggplant, season each slice on both sides with salt. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and fry the eggplant slices until golden brown and tender. This will take 5-7 minutes. Work in batches if you have a small skillet. Transfer the eggplant to a plate and set aside.

To prepare the meat sauce, cook the ground beef, breaking up the meat, and onion in a skillet over medium heat until the onion has caramelized. Stir in the tomato paste, garlic, oregano and cinnamon and cook for about 5 minutes. Deglaze the pan with the red wine, scraping up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Pour in the tomatoes and simmer until the sauce reduces by one-quarter, about 25 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat and set aside.