Recipe | Mrs. Lincoln’s Almond Cake

Adapted from the 1904 Presidential Cookbook
Yield: 1 bundt cake
Time: About 60 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup softened butter or margarine
2 cups sugar
4 eggs
½ cup sour cream
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon salt
½ cup slivered almonds
Powdered sugar, optional
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350°F. Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl. Add the eggs, sour cream and almond extract, and continue to mix until they are well incorporated. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Slowly incorporate the flour mixture into the butter and sugar mixture. Gently fold in the almonds.
Pour the cake batter into a greased bundt pan. Bake the cake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool in the pan for about 20 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Dust with powdered sugar if desired.
— Niki Davis
