Recipe | New England Lobster Salad Rolls

This recipe substitutes the more readily available brioche hot dog bun for the traditional New England-style bun. The lobster salad will keep in the refrigerator for up to two days, so prepare only what you will need for a couple meals.
Yield: 6 lobster rolls
Time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound cooked lobster meat, roughly chopped
2 scallions, thinly sliced
¾ cup finely diced celery hearts
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon dried dill
½ teaspoon salt
6 brioche hotdog buns
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
Directions
Combine the lobster, scallions, celery, and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Season with the dried dill and salt then stir until everything is mixed together. Cover the lobster salad and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.
To prepare the buns, heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Lightly butter the top and sides of each hotdog bun and toast them in the skillet — cook for 1 to 2 minutes then turn the buns over and toast the other side. Alternatively, you can toast the buns under a broiler for 1 to 2 minutes. When the buns are ready, stuff them with the chilled lobster combination.