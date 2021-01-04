Recipe | New England Lobster Salad Rolls

This recipe substitutes the more readily available brioche hot dog bun for the traditional New England-style bun. The lobster salad will keep in the refrigerator for up to two days, so prepare only what you will need for a couple meals.

Yield: 6 lobster rolls

Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound cooked lobster meat, roughly chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

¾ cup finely diced celery hearts

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon dried dill

½ teaspoon salt

6 brioche hotdog buns

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

Directions

Combine the lobster, scallions, celery, and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Season with the dried dill and salt then stir until everything is mixed together. Cover the lobster salad and chill for at least 30 minutes before serving.