Recipe | New Year’s Day Ham and Beans

Yield: Five 1-cup servings

Time: 2 hours plus time to soak beans

Ingredients

1 pound dry Great Northern beans

2 large ham hocks

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

Directions

When cooking dried beans in a traditional method, you must first rinse and soak the beans. This will reduce the cooking time significantly. Place your dried beans in a colander and run cold water over them. As you are rinsing, pick through to remove any shriveled beans. Place the beans in a large pot or bowl and cover them with cold water. Let them stand overnight, then drain and rinse once more.

Brown the ham hocks in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until some of the fat renders. Add the onions and garlic and cook until just translucent. Add the beans to the pot and cover them with water. Bring the beans to a rolling boil then immediately reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 hours, or until beans are tender.