Recipe | Niki’s Basic Beer Bread

Yield: 1 bread loaf

Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ cups wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

¼ cup honey

¼ cup melted butter or margarine

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Sift the flour and baking powder into a large mixing bowl and add the salt, mixing to combine. Add the beer, honey, and margarine to the flour mixture and stir together until everything is combined. Pour the mixture into a prepared bread pan and bake for 45 minutes or until done. A toothpick inserted into the center of the bread will be clean when removed if the bread is done. Let cool before slicing.

