Recipe | Old-fashioned Creamed Turnips

Note: The term "liquor" in this recipe refers to saving part of the broth after cooking the vegetables. This is a common practice in cooking in order to use as much of the ingredients as possible.
Yield: 6 servings
Time: About 20 minutes
Ingredients
6 medium white turnips
6 ounces pearl onions (about ½ a bag frozen)
2 teaspoons salt, divided
3 tablespoons butter
¼ cup vegetable liquor
3 tablespoons flour
1¼ cups cream
1 teaspoon paprika
⅛ teaspoon pepper
Paprika or Parmesan cheese, optional
Directions
Peel the turnips and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Place the pearl onions and turnips in a soup pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring the vegetables to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the turnips are fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain, saving ¼ cup of the vegetable liquor.
Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then whisk in the flour to create a roux. Gradually whisk in the cream and reserved vegetable liquor and cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in the remaining salt and the pepper at the end and cook for a few minutes longer.
Place the turnips and onions in a serving dish and pour the white sauce over everything. If desired, sprinkle the vegetables with paprika or Parmesan cheese.
— Niki Davis
