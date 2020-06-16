Recipe | Old-fashioned Creamed Turnips
Recipe | Old-fashioned Creamed Turnips

Note: The term "liquor" in this recipe refers to saving part of the broth after cooking the vegetables. This is a common practice in cooking in order to use as much of the ingredients as possible.

Yield: 6 servings

Time: About 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 medium white turnips

6 ounces pearl onions (about ½ a bag frozen)

2 teaspoons salt, divided

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup vegetable liquor

3 tablespoons flour

1¼ cups cream

1 teaspoon paprika

⅛ teaspoon pepper

Paprika or Parmesan cheese, optional

Directions

Peel the turnips and cut them into bite-sized pieces. Place the pearl onions and turnips in a soup pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 teaspoon salt and bring the vegetables to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until the turnips are fork-tender, about 10 minutes. Drain, saving ¼ cup of the vegetable liquor.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, then whisk in the flour to create a roux. Gradually whisk in the cream and reserved vegetable liquor and cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in the remaining salt and the pepper at the end and cook for a few minutes longer.

Place the turnips and onions in a serving dish and pour the white sauce over everything. If desired, sprinkle the vegetables with paprika or Parmesan cheese.

— Niki Davis

