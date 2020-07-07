Recipe | Old-fashioned Green Beans and Potatoes (stovetop or Instant Pot)

Ingredients

Stovetop Directions

Prepare the green beans by removing the stem end and snapping (or cutting) longer beans in half and set aside. Fry the bacon in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Once the bacon begins to render, add the chopped onion and cook until the bacon is crisp, stirring to prevent burning. Add the green beans and potatoes then cover with the chicken stock — stir everything to combine well with the bacon and onions. Bring the stock to a boil then reduce to a low simmer. Cover the pot and simmer for 30 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender.

Instant Pot Directions

To cook this dish in your electric pressure cooker, reduce the amount of stock to 1 cup. Fry the bacon and onion in the inner pot until the bacon is crisp. Deglaze the pot with the chicken stock. Add the prepared green beans and potatoes. Secure the pressure cooker lid and turn the valve to seal. Cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. The pressure cooker will take about 10 minutes to build the pressure before counting down the cooking time. With the green beans are done, turn the pressure release valve to vent to quickly release the pressure. Carefully remove the lid and stir the green beans before serving. Total time is about 30 minutes.