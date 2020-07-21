Recipe | Pattypan Squash Casserole

Yield: 6 servings
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large pattypan squash (2 pounds), sliced
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 cup chopped sweet onion
1 teaspoon garlic paste
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
¾ cup mayonnaise
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2 eggs
¾ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided
12 butter crackers, crushed
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a skillet, sauté the squash, onions and red bell pepper in the olive oil over medium heat for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened. Stir in the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper then remove the vegetables from the heat and let them cool slightly.
In a mixing bowl, blend together the mayonnaise, cream cheese and eggs. Stir in ½ cup of Parmesan cheese. Transfer the squash mixture to a deep casserole dish and cover it with the cream cheese mixture. Blend the crushed crackers and remaining Parmesan cheese together and sprinkle over the casserole. Bake uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes, until the casserole bubbles and the top has browned.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!