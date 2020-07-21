Recipe | Pattypan Squash Casserole

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a skillet, sauté the squash, onions and red bell pepper in the olive oil over medium heat for 10 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened. Stir in the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper then remove the vegetables from the heat and let them cool slightly.

In a mixing bowl, blend together the mayonnaise, cream cheese and eggs. Stir in ½ cup of Parmesan cheese. Transfer the squash mixture to a deep casserole dish and cover it with the cream cheese mixture. Blend the crushed crackers and remaining Parmesan cheese together and sprinkle over the casserole. Bake uncovered for 30 to 40 minutes, until the casserole bubbles and the top has browned.