Recipe | Pecan Pie

Adapted from the 1982 First Ladies Cook Book

Yield: 1 pie

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 9-inch pie crust, homemade or store-bought

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/3 cup butter, softened

4 eggs

1 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup pecans halves

1 pint whipped cream topping

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Place the pie crust into a greased pie plate and set aside. To prepare the filling, use an electric mixer with beater attachment to cream together the brown sugar and butter. While the mixer is running, add one egg at a time and beat until smooth. Gently mix in the corn syrup, vanilla extract, and salt.