Recipe | Pecan Pie

Adapted from the 1982 First Ladies Cook Book
Yield: 1 pie
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 9-inch pie crust, homemade or store-bought
1 cup dark brown sugar
1/3 cup butter, softened
4 eggs
1 cup light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup pecans halves
1 pint whipped cream topping
Directions
Preheat your oven to 375°F. Place the pie crust into a greased pie plate and set aside. To prepare the filling, use an electric mixer with beater attachment to cream together the brown sugar and butter. While the mixer is running, add one egg at a time and beat until smooth. Gently mix in the corn syrup, vanilla extract, and salt.
Once this mixture is well combined, remove the bowl from the mixer and use a rubber spatula to fold in the chopped pecans. Carefully spoon this mixture into the pie shell. Use the pecan halves to decorate the top of the pie, then bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
Remove the pie from the oven, let it set and cool down. Once the pie has cooled, garnish the pie with the whipped topping by placing dollops around the edge of the pie.
— Niki Davis
