Recipe | Pickled Play on Kimbap

Place about 1 cup of the rice in the middle of the nori sheet. With damp fingers, gently spread the rice to the edges of the nori.

Beginning about an inch from the bottom edge of the nori, place 2 pieces of crab meat and pickle spear lengthwise on top of the rice. Lay julienned pieces of the carrot and radish alongside the crab and pickle. Top with microgreens. Be careful not to use too much or your kimbap won’t seal.

To roll and seal the kimbap, lift up the bottom edge of the mat and fold it over the filling. Leave the top edge of the nori exposed — this will be used to seal the kimbap. Gently squeeze the kimbap roll using the mat. Do not roll the edge of the mat completely under and into the kimbap roll.

Using your fingertip, gently wet the exposed edge of the nori with water. Use the mat to help finish rolling your kimbap over the exposed edge to seal. Use the mat to gently press the roll to seal it. Remove the roll from the mat and use a sharp knife to slice the kimbap.

— Recipe provided by New Leaf Growery in Murphysboro

