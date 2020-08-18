Recipe | Pickled Play on Kimbap

Kimbap is a type of sushi popular in Korea. If you do not have a sushi mat, you can use a sheet of parchment paper as a substitute. Your kimbap may not roll as tightly, however.
Yield: 2 rolls
Time: About 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 cups short grain rice, cooked
1 tablespoon sesame oil
½ teaspoon salt
2 nori sheets (dried seaweed)
2 imitation crab sticks, quartered lengthwise
1 pickle spear, quartered lengthwise
½ carrot, julienned
4 radishes, julienned
½ cup radish microgreens
Directions
To prepare your rice, place warm cooked rice in a large bowl and mix in the sesame oil and salt using a rice paddle or wooden spoon. Set this aside to prepare your wrapper.
Set a piece of nori shiny side down onto a sushi mat. Make sure the long side is parallel to the long side of your sushi mat. This will make rolling your sushi possible.
Place about 1 cup of the rice in the middle of the nori sheet. With damp fingers, gently spread the rice to the edges of the nori.
Beginning about an inch from the bottom edge of the nori, place 2 pieces of crab meat and pickle spear lengthwise on top of the rice. Lay julienned pieces of the carrot and radish alongside the crab and pickle. Top with microgreens. Be careful not to use too much or your kimbap won’t seal.
To roll and seal the kimbap, lift up the bottom edge of the mat and fold it over the filling. Leave the top edge of the nori exposed — this will be used to seal the kimbap. Gently squeeze the kimbap roll using the mat. Do not roll the edge of the mat completely under and into the kimbap roll.
Using your fingertip, gently wet the exposed edge of the nori with water. Use the mat to help finish rolling your kimbap over the exposed edge to seal. Use the mat to gently press the roll to seal it. Remove the roll from the mat and use a sharp knife to slice the kimbap.
— Recipe provided by New Leaf Growery in Murphysboro
