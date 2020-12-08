Recipe | Potato Latkes

Yield: 4-6 servings

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 large onion

1 pound russet potatoes (about 2 large)

1 egg

3 tablespoons potato flakes, flour, or matzo meal

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Peel the onion and grate it using a box grater resting over a bowl so you keep the juice with the onion. Set this bowl aside. Quarter the potatoes and use a food processor fitted with the shredder blade to shred the potatoes. Add the potatoes to the onions and their juice and toss until potatoes are coated. This will prevent the potatoes from browning.

Place the potatoes and onions into the center of a piece of cheesecloth or a flour sack kitchen towel. Bring the corners of the towel up and together then twist to secure the potatoes on the inside. Gently twist the towel to wring out the excess liquid into a bowl. Alternatively, you can use a salad spinner to remove the moisture.