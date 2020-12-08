Recipe | Potato Latkes

Yield: 4-6 servings
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
1 large onion
1 pound russet potatoes (about 2 large)
1 egg
3 tablespoons potato flakes, flour, or matzo meal
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
Peel the onion and grate it using a box grater resting over a bowl so you keep the juice with the onion. Set this bowl aside. Quarter the potatoes and use a food processor fitted with the shredder blade to shred the potatoes. Add the potatoes to the onions and their juice and toss until potatoes are coated. This will prevent the potatoes from browning.
Place the potatoes and onions into the center of a piece of cheesecloth or a flour sack kitchen towel. Bring the corners of the towel up and together then twist to secure the potatoes on the inside. Gently twist the towel to wring out the excess liquid into a bowl. Alternatively, you can use a salad spinner to remove the moisture.
If you prefer crispier latkes, let the starchy liquid set until the starch collects on the bottom. Pour off the liquid and incorporate the starch into your recipe by whisking it with your egg. If you prefer more pancake-like latkes, omit this step.
Place the potatoes in a mixing bowl. Whisk the egg and incorporate it into the potatoes. In a separate bowl, stir together the potato flakes, salt, pepper, and baking powder then add this to the potatoes and onions and mix well.
Heat oil in a deep skillet over high heat to fry your latkes. For small latkes, drop the batter in tablespoon-sized mounds into the oil, gently flatten, and fry for 2-3 minutes on each side. The edges will be crispy and the color will be golden brown. For larger latkes, use ¼ cup of batter and fry for 5-6 minutes on each side.
Drain the latkes on a rack over a baking sheet. Serve them warm with sour cream and applesauce.
— Niki Davis
