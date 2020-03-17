Recipe: Roasted romanesco
Recipe: Roasted romanesco

Organic Green Baked Romanesco
Yield: 4-6 servings

Time: About 40 Minutes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 large head of romanesco

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper and set aside. Break the romanesco florets apart, cutting any large ones into bite-sized pieces. Add the romanesco to the olive oil mixture and toss to coat. Place the romanesco in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast for 20-30 minutes or until the romanesco is fork-tender.

