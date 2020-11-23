Recipe | Shepherd's Pie

This recipe uses up leftovers and provides choices so you can use what you have. Substitute cooked vegetables and meat of your choice. Using hot mashed potatoes makes spreading them over the filling much easier. If you use a cast iron skillet to prepare your filling, there is no need to transfer the filling to a baking dish — simply top the filling and place the skillet in the oven.
Yield: 6 servings
Time: 30-40 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter, bacon fat, or lard
½ cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon thyme
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
1-2 tablespoons flour
3 cups leftover gravy (or gravy plus beef or chicken stock to make 3 cups)
1 cup cooked sliced carrots
½ cup frozen peas
2 cups cooked shredded roast beef, turkey or venison
1 cup hot mashed potatoes
1 tablespoon sour cream
Directions
Preheat your oven to 400°F. Melt the butter in a skillet with deep sides over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until just soft — about 2 minutes. Stir in the thyme, salt, and pepper.
Add the flour — use 1 tablespoon if you have 3 cups of gravy, use 2 tablespoons if you are supplementing with stock. Whisk the flour into the onions until the onions are coated. Pour in the gravy (and stock) and whisk until everything comes to a low simmer. This will take a few minutes. Add the carrots, peas, and meat and stir to combine. Continue cooking until everything is warmed through — about 5 minutes more.
While the meat and vegetables are cooking, beat together the mashed potatoes and sour cream in a mixing bowl and set aside.
Transfer the meat and vegetable filling to a 9” x 13” baking dish and smooth to an even layer. Spoon the mashed potatoes on top of the filling and use a silicone spatula to spread them in an even layer over the filling. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden and the filling is bubbly.
— Niki Davis
