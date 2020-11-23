Recipe | Shepherd's Pie

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Melt the butter in a skillet with deep sides over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until just soft — about 2 minutes. Stir in the thyme, salt, and pepper.

Add the flour — use 1 tablespoon if you have 3 cups of gravy, use 2 tablespoons if you are supplementing with stock. Whisk the flour into the onions until the onions are coated. Pour in the gravy (and stock) and whisk until everything comes to a low simmer. This will take a few minutes. Add the carrots, peas, and meat and stir to combine. Continue cooking until everything is warmed through — about 5 minutes more.

While the meat and vegetables are cooking, beat together the mashed potatoes and sour cream in a mixing bowl and set aside.

Transfer the meat and vegetable filling to a 9” x 13” baking dish and smooth to an even layer. Spoon the mashed potatoes on top of the filling and use a silicone spatula to spread them in an even layer over the filling. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until the potatoes are golden and the filling is bubbly.

— Niki Davis

