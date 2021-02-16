 Skip to main content
Recipe | Sicilian Caponata
Recipe | Sicilian Caponata

Bruschetta caponata with raisins and pine nuts
Getty Images

Caponata is traditionally served as an appetizer either slathered on bruschetta or served in a bowl alongside the toasted bread.

Yield: 6 servings

Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 large eggplant

¼ cup olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped

5 plum tomatoes, chopped

⅓ cup raisins

¼ cup red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons chopped green olives

1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon toasted pine nuts

10 basil leaves, cut in strips (chiffonade)

Directions

Dice the eggplant into cubes (½- to 1-inch square) and set aside. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the eggplant and sauté for 20 minutes or until the eggplant becomes soft. Remove the eggplant from the pan and set aside on a plate. Add the shallots and cook until they soften, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until they break down and become mushy. Add the eggplant back to the pot along with the raisins, vinegar, olives, and capers. Cover and cook until all of the vegetables are very soft. This will take 30-40 minutes and the results will look a bit like stew. Transfer the caponata to a serving dish and let cool to room temperature. Scatter the pine nuts and basil on top before serving. Serve with bruschetta on the side.

— Niki Davis

