Recipe | Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup

In a skillet over medium heat (or in your slow cooker with a sear or sauté function), sauté the onions and garlic in the olive oil until the onions are just soft. Stir in the spices and cook for about 1 more minute. You should begin to smell the spice combination. Transfer this to your slow cooker.

Add the chicken stock, corn with liquid, black beans, tomato sauce, green chili peppers and enchilada sauce to your slow cooker. Stir everything together to combine the ingredients. Nestle the chicken thighs into the vegetables and sauce so the chicken is mostly (or totally) covered by the liquid.

Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook on high for 3 hours (or low for 7 hours). When the slow cooker timer is done, turn the slow cooker to the “warm” setting. Remove the lid and set aside. Carefully remove the chicken thighs to a cutting board. Using the tines of two forks, shred the chicken into small pieces. Place the shredded chicken back into the slow cooker and stir it into the soup.

Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with cheddar cheese, sour cream, cilantro, and limes if desired.

— Niki Davis

