Recipe | Smokey Figgy Piggies

Ingredients

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375°F. To prepare the figs, remove any stems from the figs. Cut a slit down the center of each fig lengthwise and fill it with about half a teaspoon of the goat cheese. In a small mixing bowl, combine the brown sugar, chili powder, cumin and smoked paprika and set aside.

To wrap the figs, cut each bacon strip in half crosswise and toss them in the brown sugar mixture so each piece of bacon is evenly coated. Wrap each fig with a piece of bacon and secure with a wooden toothpick. Place the wrapped figs on a baking sheet prepared with cooking spray. Bake for 12 minutes or until the bacon is crisp.