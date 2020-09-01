 Skip to main content
Recipe | Snickerdoodles
Recipe | Snickerdoodles

  • Updated
Homemade Snickerdoodle cookies close-up on the table. Horizontal
Getty Images

Enjoy this recipe, remade from an 1891 Cleveland’s Superior Baking Powder recipe printed in American newspapers at the time. The original recipe called for milk and baked the dough in a single layer. The cookies were then cut into squares.

Yield: 4 dozen cookies

Time: About 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup margarine or shortening

2 eggs

1 teaspoons vanilla

2 3/4 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl, cream together 1 1/4 cups of the sugar, margarine, eggs, and vanilla. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. While the dough is mixing, in a third bowl, combine the remaining sugar and the cinnamon.

Using a cookie scoop, form the cookie dough into balls about (use about 2 tablespoons of dough) and roll each ball in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Please each ball on a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

— Niki Davis

