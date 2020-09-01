Recipe | Snickerdoodles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Enjoy this recipe, remade from an 1891 Cleveland’s Superior Baking Powder recipe printed in American newspapers at the time. The original recipe called for milk and baked the dough in a single layer. The cookies were then cut into squares.

Yield: 4 dozen cookies

Time: About 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup margarine or shortening

2 eggs

1 teaspoons vanilla

2 3/4 cups flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl, cream together 1 1/4 cups of the sugar, margarine, eggs, and vanilla. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. While the dough is mixing, in a third bowl, combine the remaining sugar and the cinnamon.