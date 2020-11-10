 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Spiced Acorn Squash
0 comments

Recipe | Spiced Acorn Squash

  • 0
Baked acorn squash
Getty Images

Yield: 4-8 servings

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

4 small acorn squash

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Combine the butter, cinnamon, allspice and brown sugar in a small bowl and set aside. Cut each acorn squash lengthwise from stem to tip and remove the seeds and any strings. Slather the hollow of each squash with the butter combination. Place each squash flesh side up in a baking dish and fill the bottom of the dish with about ½ inch of water. Bake for 45 minutes or until the squash are fork tender.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News