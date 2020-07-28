Recipe | Spicy Purple Hull Pea Salad

Ingredients

Directions

Place the fresh peas in a large pan and cover them with water. Bring them to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. Cook for approximately 30 minutes, until the peas are tender. Drain the peas and let them cool.

While the peas are cooling, mix all the other ingredients together in a bowl. Gently stir in the cooled peas. Refrigerate the pea salad for at least 4 hours before serving. This salad is better if made the day before serving.