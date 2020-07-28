Recipe | Spicy Purple Hull Pea Salad

Yield: About 4 cups
Time: 40 minutes plus time to chill
Ingredients
2 cups purple hull peas
1 medium tomato, chopped
1 medium cucumber, chopped
1 jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
½ cup lemon-infused olive oil
½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (1 lime)
2 teaspoons lime zest
1 teaspoon roasted garlic
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon adobo chili powder
¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
Place the fresh peas in a large pan and cover them with water. Bring them to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. Cook for approximately 30 minutes, until the peas are tender. Drain the peas and let them cool.
While the peas are cooling, mix all the other ingredients together in a bowl. Gently stir in the cooled peas. Refrigerate the pea salad for at least 4 hours before serving. This salad is better if made the day before serving.
You can serve a cup on a lettuce leaf or in a scooped-out tomato. This is also good as a dip with tortilla chips.
— Niki Davis
