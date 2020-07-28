Recipe | Spicy Purple Hull Pea Salad
0 comments

Recipe | Spicy Purple Hull Pea Salad

  • 0

Yield: About 4 cups

Time: 40 minutes plus time to chill

Ingredients

2 cups purple hull peas

1 medium tomato, chopped

1 medium cucumber, chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

½ cup lemon-infused olive oil

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (1 lime)

2 teaspoons lime zest

1 teaspoon roasted garlic

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon adobo chili powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

Place the fresh peas in a large pan and cover them with water. Bring them to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. Cook for approximately 30 minutes, until the peas are tender. Drain the peas and let them cool.

While the peas are cooling, mix all the other ingredients together in a bowl. Gently stir in the cooled peas. Refrigerate the pea salad for at least 4 hours before serving. This salad is better if made the day before serving.

You can serve a cup on a lettuce leaf or in a scooped-out tomato. This is also good as a dip with tortilla chips.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News