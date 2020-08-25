Recipe | Spicy Stuffed Summer Squash

Yield: 6 servings
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 onion
1 green or red bell pepper
1 jalapeno pepper
1 pound ground beef
1 cup fresh corn kernels
1 teaspoon garlic paste
1 tablespoon chipotle chili powder
½ teaspoon salt
6 summer squash
1 cup diced cherry tomatoes
¾ cup dry breadcrumbs, divided
1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro or Mexican tarragon
Directions
Preheat your oven to 400°F. Chop the onion and seed and chop the bell and jalapeno peppers. Set these aside.
Add the olive oil to a heavy skillet over medium heat and sauté the onion and peppers until they are soft. Add the ground beef, corn, garlic paste, chipotle chili powder and salt. Continue to cook everything together until the beef is done. Turn the heat off and let the mixture cool slightly.
Cut the summer squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Leave at least ½ inch flesh intact. Place the squash halves on a prepared baking sheet and set these aside.
Place the meat mixture into a mixing bowl and add the cherry tomatoes, half of the breadcrumbs and half of the cheese. Fill each squash cavity with the meat mixture. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle the remaining cheese and breadcrumbs over each squash and continue to bake, uncovered, for about 15 minutes or until the squash is tender. Garnish with the fresh herbs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!