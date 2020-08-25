Recipe | Spicy Stuffed Summer Squash

Cut the summer squash in half lengthwise and remove the seeds. Leave at least ½ inch flesh intact. Place the squash halves on a prepared baking sheet and set these aside.

Place the meat mixture into a mixing bowl and add the cherry tomatoes, half of the breadcrumbs and half of the cheese. Fill each squash cavity with the meat mixture. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and sprinkle the remaining cheese and breadcrumbs over each squash and continue to bake, uncovered, for about 15 minutes or until the squash is tender. Garnish with the fresh herbs.