Recipe | Spinach Bacon Quiche

Serves: 6-8 people

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 9-inch pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

6 ounces frozen spinach, thawed

6 eggs

1 cup cream

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

½ cup Gouda cheese

Directions

Preheat your oven to 450°F. To prepare the pie shell, place the dough in a 9-inch pie plate. Use a fork to prick the bottom and sides of the crust. Bake for 5 minutes until the crust is just turning a light golden color. Remove the crust and let it cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F.

While the pie crust is baking, remove the moisture from the thawed spinach by placing it in a colander over a bowl and pressing the liquid out through the colander. Alternatively, you can use a flour-sack kitchen towel to wring the moisture out. Set the dry spinach aside.