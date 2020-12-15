 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe | Spinach Bacon Quiche
0 comments

Recipe | Spinach Bacon Quiche

  • Updated
  • 0
Spinach mushroom quiche
Getty Images

Serves: 6-8 people

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1 9-inch pie crust (store-bought or homemade)

6 ounces frozen spinach, thawed

6 eggs

1 cup cream

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

½ cup Gouda cheese

Directions

Preheat your oven to 450°F. To prepare the pie shell, place the dough in a 9-inch pie plate. Use a fork to prick the bottom and sides of the crust. Bake for 5 minutes until the crust is just turning a light golden color. Remove the crust and let it cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F.

While the pie crust is baking, remove the moisture from the thawed spinach by placing it in a colander over a bowl and pressing the liquid out through the colander. Alternatively, you can use a flour-sack kitchen towel to wring the moisture out. Set the dry spinach aside.

Prepare the custard filling by beating the eggs and cream together in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the salt, white pepper, and nutmeg. Use a silicone spatula to fold in the spinach, crumbled bacon, and cheese.

Pour the custard into the pie shell and place the pie plate on a metal baking sheet. Bake for 40 minutes or until the custard is set.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News