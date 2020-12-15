Recipe | Spinach Bacon Quiche

Serves: 6-8 people
Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients
1 9-inch pie crust (store-bought or homemade)
6 ounces frozen spinach, thawed
6 eggs
1 cup cream
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white pepper
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
½ cup Gouda cheese
Directions
Preheat your oven to 450°F. To prepare the pie shell, place the dough in a 9-inch pie plate. Use a fork to prick the bottom and sides of the crust. Bake for 5 minutes until the crust is just turning a light golden color. Remove the crust and let it cool. Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F.
While the pie crust is baking, remove the moisture from the thawed spinach by placing it in a colander over a bowl and pressing the liquid out through the colander. Alternatively, you can use a flour-sack kitchen towel to wring the moisture out. Set the dry spinach aside.
Prepare the custard filling by beating the eggs and cream together in a mixing bowl. Whisk in the salt, white pepper, and nutmeg. Use a silicone spatula to fold in the spinach, crumbled bacon, and cheese.
Pour the custard into the pie shell and place the pie plate on a metal baking sheet. Bake for 40 minutes or until the custard is set.
— Niki Davis
