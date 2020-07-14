Recipe | Stuffed Onions

Yield: 6 servings
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients
6 large onions, peeled
4 ears of corn, cooked
2 eggs
1 tablespoon heavy cream
1 teaspoon melted butter
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon thyme
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Preheat your oven to 400°F. Parboil the onions by placing them in a pot and cover with water. Cover the onions and bring the pot to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the onions to an ice bath to stop the cooking process then drain and set aside to cool.
While the onions are cooling, cut the corn from the cob and place in a mixing bowl. Milk the corn cobs by using the back of a dinner knife to carefully scrape the corn milk from the cob. Add this to the mixing bowl and set aside. Note: If the corn kernels seem too big, chop them in a food processor for a more even consistency.
When the onions are cool enough to handle, cut the top ⅓ off the onion and remove the heart leaving two outer layers of the onion. Place the onions in a baking dish and set aside. Finely dice the onion you have removed and add to the corn. Alternatively, you can cut them in half and stuff each half. Just be sure to leave the ends in place so the filling doesn’t leak out.
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, melted butter, sugar, salt, and thyme. Pour this mixture over the corn and onions and stir everything together to combine. The mixture will set up like a custard when cooked.
Divide the corn mixture evenly between the six onions, stuffing them until full. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top of each onion. Bake for 30 minutes or until the center (stuffing) is set.
— Niki Davis
