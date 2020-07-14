Recipe | Stuffed Onions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yield: 6 servings

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

6 large onions, peeled

4 ears of corn, cooked

2 eggs

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 teaspoon melted butter

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon thyme

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400°F. Parboil the onions by placing them in a pot and cover with water. Cover the onions and bring the pot to a boil. Reduce the heat and cook for 15 minutes. Remove the onions to an ice bath to stop the cooking process then drain and set aside to cool.

While the onions are cooling, cut the corn from the cob and place in a mixing bowl. Milk the corn cobs by using the back of a dinner knife to carefully scrape the corn milk from the cob. Add this to the mixing bowl and set aside. Note: If the corn kernels seem too big, chop them in a food processor for a more even consistency.