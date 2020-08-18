You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe: Superhero Smoothie
0 comments

Recipe: Superhero Smoothie

  • Updated
  • 0

Note: To freeze whole ripe bananas, peel them, then wrap each banana in plastic wrap to prevent air from reaching the banana. Freeze for up to three months. These are best used in smoothies or for baking. Thaw before adding to baking recipes.

Yield: 2 servings

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup milk or milk substitute

2 tablespoons cold coffee

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

2 frozen bananas, broken into pieces

¼ cup natural nut butter

1 cup sunflower microgreens

Directions

Place ingredients in your blender with the liquids first (this helps the blending process). Blend at high speed or according to your blender’s instructions for smoothies until the drink is to your desired consistency.

— Niki Davis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News