Recipe: Superhero Smoothie

Note: To freeze whole ripe bananas, peel them, then wrap each banana in plastic wrap to prevent air from reaching the banana. Freeze for up to three months. These are best used in smoothies or for baking. Thaw before adding to baking recipes.
Yield: 2 servings
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup milk or milk substitute
2 tablespoons cold coffee
1 tablespoon cocoa powder
2 frozen bananas, broken into pieces
¼ cup natural nut butter
1 cup sunflower microgreens
Directions
Place ingredients in your blender with the liquids first (this helps the blending process). Blend at high speed or according to your blender’s instructions for smoothies until the drink is to your desired consistency.
— Niki Davis
