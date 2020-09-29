 Skip to main content
Recipe | Taco-Seasoned Ground Beef
Recipe | Taco-Seasoned Ground Beef

Yield: About 5 cups based on fat content of your beef

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 pounds ground beef

2 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper or cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon cornstarch (optional)

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a Dutch oven or high-sided skillet. Break up the beef as it is cooking. While the beef is cooking, mix together the spices and cornstarch (the remaining ingredients) in a small bowl. Once the beef loses most of its pink color, stir in the taco seasoning and continue to cook until the beef is thoroughly cooked. Let the taco meat cool completely and package in airtight containers for the refrigerator. Use or freeze the meat within five days.

Notes: 1) If you use high fat ground beef, you may strain the grease off before adding the taco seasoning mix. This is not a necessary step, however. 2) If using premade taco seasoning, use 2 tablespoons per raw pound of ground beef.

— Niki Davis

