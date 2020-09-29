Recipe | Taco-Seasoned Ground Beef

Ingredients

Directions

Brown the ground beef in a Dutch oven or high-sided skillet. Break up the beef as it is cooking. While the beef is cooking, mix together the spices and cornstarch (the remaining ingredients) in a small bowl. Once the beef loses most of its pink color, stir in the taco seasoning and continue to cook until the beef is thoroughly cooked. Let the taco meat cool completely and package in airtight containers for the refrigerator. Use or freeze the meat within five days.