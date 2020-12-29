Recipe | Vintage French Dressing

Unlike most current red French dressing recipes, this one does not call for ketchup. The red tint comes from the paprika and cayenne pepper.
Yield: 1¼ cups
Time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
¾ cup vegetable oil
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon honey
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Directions
Place all of the ingredients in a mason jar. Seal the jar and shake it vigorously until the dressing has come together. Refrigerate the dressing until time to serve it. This dressing is best served at room temperature.
— Niki Davis