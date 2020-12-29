 Skip to main content
Recipe | Vintage French Dressing
Recipe | Vintage French Dressing

Unlike most current red French dressing recipes, this one does not call for ketchup. The red tint comes from the paprika and cayenne pepper.

Yield: 1¼ cups

Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon honey

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

Place all of the ingredients in a mason jar. Seal the jar and shake it vigorously until the dressing has come together. Refrigerate the dressing until time to serve it. This dressing is best served at room temperature.

— Niki Davis

