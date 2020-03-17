Recipe: Weeknight romanesco Alfredo

Ingredients

Directions

Melt the butter in a large frying pan over medium heat, then reduce the heat to low. Add the minced garlic and cook until the garlic becomes fragrant, stirring continually to prevent burning. Whisk in the flour to create a roux. Cook the roux, whisking until it is creamy and a light brown color. Slowly whisk in the cream. Continue whisking until a sauce begins to form. Add the salt, pepper, nutmeg and Parmesan cheese and whisk until everything is well combined. Let the sauce cook a few minutes until it becomes thick. If it thickens too much, add a little whole milk. When your sauce is finished, add the romanesco, broccoli, and chicken and stir to coat the vegetables and chicken. Cook a few minutes longer to heat everything through. Serve garnished with Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.