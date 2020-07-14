Recipe | Whiskey Bacon Onion Chutney

Yield: About 2 cups
Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 small onions, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried thyme
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup whiskey
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Instructions
Fry the bacon in a soup pot or dutch oven over medium heat, stirring occasionally. When the bacon begins to render, add the chopped onion, garlic and thyme. Continue cooking until the onion is tender and the bacon is crisp. Stir in brown sugar, whiskey and vinegar. Continue cooking until the mixture begins to bubble and thicken. Remove the chutney from the heat and allow it to sit until it thickens. This will take about 15 minutes.
Use as a condiment on burgers, an additional ingredient on grilled cheese sandwiches, or as a topping for crostini with goat cheese spread. The chutney will keep in the refrigerator for about two weeks in an airtight container. Warm portions before serving after it has been refrigerated.
— Niki Davis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!