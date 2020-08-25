Recipe | Yellow Summer Squash Lemon Bread

Yield: 1 bundt cake, 12 slices
Time: 1 hour
Ingredients for the cake
1⅓ cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
½ cup canola oil
½ cup buttermilk
Juice and zest of one lemon
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup yellow squash, grated
Ingredients for lemon glaze
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon milk
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the sugar, eggs and oil. Whisk in the buttermilk, lemon juice and zest. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. When everything is well blended, use a spoon to gently fold in the grated yellow squash.
Pour the batter into a prepared bundt cake pan and bake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. When the cake is done, let it cool for 30 minutes before turning it out of the pan onto a cake stand or plate.
Let the cake cool completely before glazing it. To make the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar, lemon juice and milk. Gently spoon the glaze over the cake and let it run down the sides of the cake.
