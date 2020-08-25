Recipe | Yellow Summer Squash Lemon Bread

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yield: 1 bundt cake, 12 slices

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients for the cake

1⅓ cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

½ cup canola oil

½ cup buttermilk

Juice and zest of one lemon

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup yellow squash, grated

Ingredients for lemon glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon milk

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the sugar, eggs and oil. Whisk in the buttermilk, lemon juice and zest. In a separate mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly incorporate the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. When everything is well blended, use a spoon to gently fold in the grated yellow squash.