CENTRALIA – Herrin’s top doubles team – juniors Michael Cagle and Keegan Weber – qualified for the state meet next week in Chicago after winning two matches Friday to advance to the final four of the Centralia Sectional.

The Tigers’ No. 1-seeded duo first defeated Carbondale’s team of Jackson Connelley and Laith Khader, 6-3, 6-1.

Herrin followed up with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Mount Vernon’s Ryan Bendersky and Liam Bullard.

In singles play, Herrin’s Brisdon Quaglia qualified for state as he advanced to the Final Four Saturday in Centralia.

Singles players Cameron Christ, Brennan Cox and Brady Quaglia of the Tigers all fell short of state qualification as none advanced to Saturday’s finals. Cox did manage a first-round win, however.

“It’s kind of what we expected today,” said Herrin head coach Matt McManaway. “Our kids played well for the most part and we were able to advance some kids to state, which is always a good thing.”

Carbondale’s doubles team of Cooper Brown and Johnny Lai also qualified for state. The pair opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Centralia’s Thomas Ha and Ryder Koger and followed up with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Salem’s Alex Wilzbach and Jarrett Rushing.

“Those are our captains, our leaders,” said Terriers head coach Mike Butler of his twosome “Considering they haven’t played very long together, I think they have made tremendous strides as a doubles team,” he said. “I’m thrilled they qualified for state.”