Red Devils now 5-0 after running past Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Three players hit for double figures Saturday afternoon as the Murphysboro Red Devils moved to 5-0 on the season with a 79-64 win over host Du Quoin (4-1).

Senior guard Calvon Clemons did the bulk of the damage for the Red Devils, pouring in 28 points - eight points above his season average of 20. He finished with nine field goals and was 10-of 14 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Karmelo Abernathy followed with 19 points on nine field goals, including one 3-pointer. Senior Tyreek Feggins contributed 11 points.

Falling just shy of double digits was senior Alek Abell with eight points. Another senior, Terry Rogers, came off the bench to tally six points.

"We've been stressing balanced scoring a lot in practice," said Murphysboro head coach Daryl Murphy. "I was happy to see more guys picking it up for us on the offensive end."

As a team, Murphysboro converted 31-of-55 shots from the field (56 percent), including 2-of-13 (16 percent) from beyond the arc. The Red Devils also netted 15-of-24 free tosses, good for 62 percent.

"My kids really enjoyed the tempo of the game today," Murphy said. "But more than anything, we were just glad to get on the floor and play. We missed out on the Carbondale game Tuesday and then the Massac County game Friday. So, I'm really glad to get this one in. Now, we just need to get into a rhythm of playing games (with no cancellations)."

The Red Devils built an 18-10 lead after one period and extended that lead to 23 points by the intermission at 40-17. The spread grew as large as 28 points in the second half before the Indians started to chip away. It was still a 21-point deficit by the end of the third period at 59-38, but the home team managed to pull within nine in the fourth period, largely on the strength of the outside shooting of guard Caden Hutchens. The senior buried five triples in the second half and finished with 21 points to pace the Indians' attack.

Traijon Smith was the only other Du Quoin player in double figures, finishing with 10. Maurice Washington, the team's 6-foot-8 senior center, checked in with nine points and eventually fouled out.

"He (Washington) got in foul trouble, but I thought we did a pretty good job on him defensively in the first half," Murphy said. "In the second half, he was able to score some points. We couldn't very easily stop him."

The Indians, who dropped their first game of the season, sank 22-of-56 shots (39 percent) from the field and only 5-of-25 (20 percent) from long distance. They were better from the free-throw line when they got there (9-of-12 for 75 percent).

Du Quoin head coach Jason James threw the kitchen sink at the Red Devils, constantly bringing in five fresh players at a time in an effort to wear down Murphysboro. The strategy worked for a while in the latter part of the third period and into the fourth period, but in the end, the Red Devils were a little too talented to stop on this day.

"I thought Murphysboro played the passing lanes very well," James said. "Their quickness was something we haven't seen in our first four games. I thought we were intimidated by that quickness a little in the first half. I didn't think we trapped as hard and did the things we needed to do and that allowed them to build that 20-point lead. We never recovered."

James added that he was pleased that the Indians cut the deficit to single digits.

"That was a hard hole to climb out of, but I was proud of the kids. They battled all the way to the final buzzer."

Du Quoin will host Pinckneyville Tuesday, while Murphysboro will host Massac County, also on Tuesday.

