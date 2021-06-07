Red Sox beat Marlins for 5th straight win

BOSTON — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single in Boston's three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox took advantage of Miami's shoddy play Monday to hold off the Marlins 5-3 for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.

Starling Marte hit a solo homer and two singles for Miami, which stranded 14 baserunners in its ninth loss in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

The Marlins completed a nine-game, 11-day road trip with just one win, with the first two losses coming in Fenway Park.

Monday's matchup was a makeup of the May 30 game that was rained out, with the conditions vastly different. The game-time temperature was 90 degrees. When the Marlins were previously in town, it was chilly and rainy for the three days.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) got four outs for the victory, escaping a bases-loaded jam by striking out Jesús Aguilar. Adam Ottavino worked 1 1/3 innings for his third save, retiring Jorge Alfaro on a groundout with runners on second and third after allowing a run.