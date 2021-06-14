Red Sox top Blue Jays in 9th, 2-1

BOSTON — Rafael Devers hit a line drive off the Green Monster in the bottom of the ninth inning after Vladimir Guerrero homered to tie it in the top half, and the Boston Red Sox bounced back from their worst loss of the season to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Monday night.

Matt Barnes was two strikes away from finishing off a combined three-hit shutout when Guerrero homered 451 feet onto Lansdowne Street to tie the game 1-all. It was his major league-leading 22nd home run of the season, and his fourth in as many games.

But Alex Verdugo, who drove in Boston's first run, and J.D. Martinez singled off Rafael Dolis (1-3) to lead off the bottom of the ninth. One out later, Devers banged one off the wall in left-center; he stopped before reaching second to receive the congratulations of his teammates pouring out of the dugout, and was credited with a single.

One day after the Blue Jays hit eight home runs -- a record for a visiting team at 109-year-old Fenway Park -- in an 18-4 romp, Nathan Eovaldi took a one-hitter into the seventh. He held them to three hits and a walk in all, while striking out four in 6 2/3 innings.

Josh Taylor retired four straight batters, striking out three of them, and Barnes (3-1) got two quick outs before Guerrero tied it.