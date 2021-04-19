Red Sox top White Sox 11-4

Kiké Hernández led off with a replay-aided home run and Bobby Dalbec worked a 14-pitch walk in a six-run first inning, helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 11-4 on Monday in the first Patriots' Day game played apart from the Boston Marathon.

The Marathon was moved to Oct. 11 because of Massachusetts limits on crowds during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Patriots Day game, with a start shortly after 11 a.m., has been played by the Red Sox since 1959. It drew a limited crowd of 4,738.

Lucas Giolito (1-1) was removed with two on and no outs in the second. He allowed eight runs — seven earned — and eight hits as his ERA more than doubled from 2.55 to 5.79.

Nathan Eovaldi (3-1) matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits with no walks.

J.D. Martinez had two RBIs with a solo homer and single, and Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer for Boston, which split the four-game series. The Red Sox had lost three of four games following a nine-game winning streak.

Adam Eaton drove in three runs and had two doubles for Chicago (8-9), which has not moved above .500 this season.