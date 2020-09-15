Reds inch closer to playoffs with 4-1 win over Pirates

CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit a home run and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as Cincinnati extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night over Pittsburgh.
Michael Lorenzen (2-1) looked sharp in a spot start, helping Cincinnati inch closer to a playoff spot. The third-place Reds went into the game higher than fourth in the NL Central for the first time since they were tied with Milwaukee for third on Aug. 23. They were 1 1/2 games behind second-place St. Louis and ninth in the overall National League standings, one game behind the Giants for the final postseason berth.
San Francisco's game at Seattle was postponed because of poor air quality.
The top two teams in each division and the two teams with the next-best records qualify for the playoffs.
Lorenzen, primarily a reliever since starting 21 games in 2015, made his first 2020 start as the Reds try to bolster a rotation hampered by injuries to Sonny Gray and Wade Miley. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts.
Pittsburgh’s only run came in the fourth on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ double and Colin Moran’s single.
Tejay Antone and Lucas Sims combined for three innings of shutout relief before Amir Garrett pitched the ninth for his first save, getting help from Goodwin’s grab that robbed Moran of a leadoff homer to center field.
RAYS 6, NATIONALS 1: At Saint Petersberg, Florida, Ryan Yarbrough stopped a personal 16-game winless streak, Nate Lowe homered and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat Washington.
Yarbrough (1-3) followed opener John Curtiss in the second inning and gave up one run and five hits over 5 2/3 innings for his first win since Aug 11, 2019 at Seattle.
Nick Anderson replaced Ryan Sherriff with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth and struck out Luis García and pinch-hitter Yadiel Hernandez to get this fifth save.
RED SOX 2, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Tanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching Boston Red Sox past Miami.
Houck, the first-round draft pick of the Red Sox in 2017, struck out seven and walked three on 86 pitches. The 24-year-old righty became Boston’s 15th starting pitcher this season.
Jackie Bradley Jr. broke up a scoreless game with an opposite-field double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara (2-2) allowed a leadoff single to Xander Bogaerts and walked Christian Vazquez before Bradley delivered against the playoff-contending Marlins.
