Reds inch closer to playoffs with 4-1 win over Pirates

CINCINNATI — Tucker Barnhart hit a home run and Brian Goodwin prevented one with a leaping catch as Cincinnati extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-1 victory Tuesday night over Pittsburgh.

Michael Lorenzen (2-1) looked sharp in a spot start, helping Cincinnati inch closer to a playoff spot. The third-place Reds went into the game higher than fourth in the NL Central for the first time since they were tied with Milwaukee for third on Aug. 23. They were 1 1/2 games behind second-place St. Louis and ninth in the overall National League standings, one game behind the Giants for the final postseason berth.

San Francisco's game at Seattle was postponed because of poor air quality.

The top two teams in each division and the two teams with the next-best records qualify for the playoffs.

Lorenzen, primarily a reliever since starting 21 games in 2015, made his first 2020 start as the Reds try to bolster a rotation hampered by injuries to Sonny Gray and Wade Miley. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

Pittsburgh’s only run came in the fourth on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ double and Colin Moran’s single.