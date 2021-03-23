Reigning women's champ Baylor in 12th consecutive Sweet 16

USF (19-4) led by a point early in the third quarter before N.C. State used two big runs to pull away and take a 12-point lead into the fourth.

The Wolfpack held the Bulls to 11 points in the third quarter.

“We did a good job of defending with some urgency and finishing with a box out for the most part in the third,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “It’s good when you can see the ball go through the net — it helps on the other end of the floor. We tend to play better defense when we’re hitting shots.”

MICHIGAN 70, TENNESSEE 55: At San Antonio, it's been a season of firsts for Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.

Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first regional semifinals appearance with a win over third-seeded Tennessee in the women's NCAA Tournament.

“It’s amazing, we’ve been having a lot of firsts on our team,” Hillmon said. “For our program, this s another one. We drenched coach in the locker room.”