Reigning women's champ Baylor in 12th consecutive Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Moon Ursin and DiJonai Carrington both had 21 points as reigning women's national champion Baylor advanced to its 12th consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 with a 90-48 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
Queen Egbo had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, along with seven blocked shots for the Lady Bears (27-2). DiDi Richards had nine assists.
All-America forward NaLyssa Smith finished with 15 points, all but two of those coming after halftime for Baylor. Smith got her second foul only seven minutes into the game, and didn't return until getting two quick layups after the break.
Georgia Amoore had 18 points with four 3-pointers to lead Virginia Tech (15-10), which had opened its first NCAA Tournament since 2006 with a win over Marquette.
But the Hokies and their high-scoring duo of Aisha Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley — ranked second and third in the ACC, both averaging just over 18 points a game — struggled against the Lady Bears, the national leader in field goal percentage defense for the fourth season in a row.
The Hokies were already down 27-14 when Sheppard finally scored her first points on a 3-pointer with 6:19 left in the first half, and she added only a free throw before halftime. It was another 2 1/2 minutes before Kitley scored a basket. Sheppard finished with 15 points and Kitley had six points, along with six rebounds.
Ursin was coming off a career-high 24 points in Baylor’s tournament-opening 101-52 win over Jackson State at the Alamodome, where the rest of the games will be played.
Baylor never trailed after scoring the game’s first seven points in first two minutes. The Lady Bears shot 50% from the field (35 of 70).
IOWA 86, KENTUCKY 72: At San Antonio, Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark is stepping up on the big stage of the women's NCAA Tournament, and really stood out in a small gym to send the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16.
Clark finished with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and six 3-pointers after outscoring Kentucky on her own in the first half, and the Hawkeyes advanced in the second-round game played in the cozy arena on the campus of Division II school St. Mary's University.
"I really liked the court, obviously. It kind of seemed like a high school court in a way, the arena was pretty compact," Clark said. "It was a shooter's gym. ... I thought that was totally on display."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, SOUTH FLORIDA 67: At San Antonio, Jakia Brown-Turner scored 19 points and top-seeded North Carolina State shrugged off a challenge from No. 8 South Florida with a big third quarter, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Jada Boyd added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (22-2), who reached their third straight regional semifinal and 14th overall.
USF (19-4) led by a point early in the third quarter before N.C. State used two big runs to pull away and take a 12-point lead into the fourth.
The Wolfpack held the Bulls to 11 points in the third quarter.
“We did a good job of defending with some urgency and finishing with a box out for the most part in the third,” N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. “It’s good when you can see the ball go through the net — it helps on the other end of the floor. We tend to play better defense when we’re hitting shots.”
MICHIGAN 70, TENNESSEE 55: At San Antonio, it's been a season of firsts for Michigan, and now the Wolverines can add a trip to the Sweet 16 to that list.
Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first regional semifinals appearance with a win over third-seeded Tennessee in the women's NCAA Tournament.
“It’s amazing, we’ve been having a lot of firsts on our team,” Hillmon said. “For our program, this s another one. We drenched coach in the locker room.”
The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols. As the final buzzer sounded, the Michigan players jumped into a group hug at center court and sang “it's great to be a Michigan Wolverine.”
GEORGIA TECH 73, WEST VIRGINIA 56: At San Antonio, Georgia Tech needed no big rally to ramble into the Sweet 16.
A missing shooter's touch found and big contributions from their European duo of Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and Lorela Cubaj carried the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets to a win over No. 4 West Virginia, sending Georgia Tech to the Sweet 16 for the second time.
Lahtinen, of Finland, struggled to find her stroke in a first-round overtime win over Stephen F. Austin when the Yellow Jackets needed a 17-point second-half rally, the fourth largest comeback in tournament history. She was 0 for 7 from long range in that game.
But Lahtinen struck for 17 points in the first half against the Mountaineers to dig the Yellow Jackets out an early hole. She was 9-of-16 shooting against West Virginia with three 3-pointers.
“Shooters gotta shoot, man," Lahtinen said. “I just tried to be confident with it.”
SOUTH CAROLINA 59, OREGON STATE 42: At San Antonio, Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State in the women's NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.
The Gamecocks (24-4) led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth.
South Carolina, which won a national title in 2017, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall.
Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State (12-8), which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances. Jones fouled out with about three minutes remaining.