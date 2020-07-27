Renfroe homers twice, Rays fan 19 Braves in 14-5 romp

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays' 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.
Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead. Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch.
Renfroe got his 11th career multi-homer game with a solo shot in the fifth off Touki Toussaint.
Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta's 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.
BLUE JAYS 4, NATIONALS 1: Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring in a victory over Washington.
Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.
Manager Charlie Montoyo's team already had to deal with the inconvenience of not being allowed to host any 2020 games in Toronto. Indeed, the Blue Jays’ first two “home” games of this pandemic-altered season will be played in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday while they wait for Buffalo’s minor league park to be prepped for them.
PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for San Diego, who beat Arizona to take three of four games in their opening series.
The Padres, who feel they’re built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games.
San Diego hasn’t been to the playoffs since winning consecutive NL West titles in 2005-06. It hasn’t had a winning season since 2010.
ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 0: Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt escaped a big jam, and Oakland beat Los Angeles as the teams concluded their season-opening wraparound series.
A’s slugging first baseman Matt Olson began wearing a mask at his position when runners reached amid a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins that kept the club in Philadelphia. Olson could be seen chatting with Mike Trout — also masked up — in the top of the eighth after the Angels star drew a walk from Jake Diekman.
Bassitt (1-0) worked out of a bases-loaded predicament in the fourth when he threw out Tommy La Stella at the plate to start an inning-ending double play. Bassitt, a 10-game winner last season who is in the rotation for now, pumped his fist as he walked off the field.
