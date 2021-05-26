Republicans question additional authority for parole board amid appointment scrutiny

His family attempted to get him released so that he could live out his final months at home, but Illinois law did not provide for such a process. Coleman died in prison in October 2019 while awaiting clemency.

“There's no mechanism here in Illinois to permit us to do that under the circumstances in the manner that was required at the time,” Connor said.

Coleman was a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Connor added. But in 1981, Coleman was charged with the armed robbery of $640 from a Texaco gas station attendant in Murphysboro.

“He served this country. He ran into some problems and ended up in prison,” Connor said. “But when he was facing a terminal illness, all he wanted to do was just get out to say goodbye to his family. That opportunity wasn't available to him.”

Connor said the bill would provide “reasonable” timeframes and deadlines for the PRB to review cases that involve medical incapacity or terminal illnesses, with input from victims, to assess whether the prisoner in question will have any sort of quality of life improvement if moved out of prison.