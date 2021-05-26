Republicans tie Democratic mapmaking effort to latest indictment

Aviva Miriam Patt told the committee that the map destroyed the voting power of the Orthodox Jewish community in the West Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago by dividing them into three different districts where their influence as a voting bloc would be negligible.

“I’ve worked on redistricting for 40 years…and I know that the compromises need to be made, and not every community’s wish list can be granted, but looking at your map I can’t see what the compromising interest that was met by dividing our community, precluding the creation of being just one Jewish influenced district in Illinois,” Patt said. “Don’t divide us, don’t disappear us, and don’t disempower us.”

Patt requested that the General Assembly wait until the release of the official census demographic data to draw new maps.

Siri Hibbler, of the Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce, argued using ACS data rather than census data would similarly harm the representation of Black Illinois residents.

She requested Democrats “slow down and take another look at the constitution and see what you can do before you just put maps out here that we’re all going to be stuck with for the next 10 years.”