Residents ordered to stay home, with exceptions, amid outbreak

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, March 20, issued a “Stay at Home” order throughout Illinois, directing all residents to stay home except to conduct essential business, and all non-essential businesses to stop operations.
The order, which took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, will extend at least through Tuesday, April 7. It was the latest and most sweeping step the Pritzker administration has taken to slow the spread of the highly-contagious novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, but it does allow several exemptions.
“We have looked closely at the trajectory of this virus in countries like Italy and China. Left unchecked, cases in Illinois will rise rapidly,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago. “Hospital systems will be overwhelmed. Protective equipment will become scarce, and we will not have enough health care workers or hospital beds or ventilators for the overwhelming influx of sick patients.”
The statistics in Illinois will continue to “get worse before it gets better,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike. That is why following the state’s guidance is important — Illinoisans should wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, clean commonly-used items and surfaces and stay home.
The order also temporarily shutters amusement parks, carnivals, water parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, playgrounds, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, movie and other theaters, concert and music halls, country clubs and social clubs.
State and local law enforcement officials will have authority to enforce the order. In most cases, Pritzker said, that would involve officers telling people to disburse and go back home. If they don’t, he said, they could be cited for disorderly conduct or other municipal offenses.
However, while the order is in effect, people will be allowed to leave their home for a wide range of other ordinary functions such as seeking medical attention and to acquire necessary supplies and services, including groceries, medicines and supplies that enable them to work from home.
They also will be allowed to leave home for outdoor activities such as walking, jogging, running or walking their dog, provided they maintain at least a six-foot distance from others.
People also may leave their home to take care of others and to perform certain types of work providing essential products and services at essential businesses and operations.
Essential activities include health care and public health operations, including veterinary care and the manufacturing and distribution of medical equipment; human services operations such as nursing homes that provide care to the frail, elderly and disabled; essential infrastructure such as food production and distribution, certain kinds of construction and operating public utilities; and essential government functions.
Essential businesses include such things as grocery stores and pharmacies; food, beverage and cannabis production; agriculture; organizations that provide charitable and social services; newspapers, television, radio and other media services; gas stations and other businesses needed for transportation; financial institutions; and hardware and supply stores.
Per the order, bars and restaurants will still be allowed to offer carry-out, curbside pickup and delivery, and mail and shipping operations will continue as well. Critical trades, shelters and laundry services may also remain open, as may day cares for children of workers exempted by the order.
And a non-essential business that must close its physical workplace may continue operating with employees working exclusively from home.
Financial relief
Gov. JB Pritzker announced a number of financial initiatives Wednesday, March 25, to assist owners of bars, restaurants, hotels and other small businesses during the economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
By Friday, he said, owners of businesses with fewer than 50 employees and less than $3 million in 2019 revenue can qualify for a piece of $90 million in state emergency assistance through three new programs.
Pritzker additionally is pushing Illinois’ tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15 to match the federal government’s action.
The first of the state’s new programs, called the Illinois Small Business Emergency Loan Fund, caters to businesses outside of Chicago. That program includes $60 million for loans worth up to $50,000. Each allows five years for a borrower to make payments, with a delay window of six months.
That offers “crucial time for business owners to begin recovering from the economic impact of COVID-19,” Pritzker said during a daily press briefing in Chicago.
The second program also focuses on businesses outside of Chicago, “specifically in areas with low to moderate income populations,” the governor said. The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program provides grants up to $25,000.
The Hospitality Emergency Grant Program offers funds to owners of hotels, bars and restaurants for payroll, rent and job training costs, as well as technology upgrades to allow for pickup or delivery of food and beverages, “which for now have become central to many restaurants staying open,” Pritzker said.
Applications for the loans and grants are available at coronavirus.illinois.gov or on the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website.
Help for homeowners
Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday, March 25, urged homeowners to contact their mortgage servicer to take advantage of an initiative Pritzker said he helped negotiate. Institutions, including the federal government and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, that own mortgages agreed to offer multi-month payment delays.
His office additionally sent memos to the three national credit bureaus asking them not to diminish Illinoisans’ credit ratings due to the current “instabilities.”
Treasurer Michael Frerichs said his office “rolled over $200 million in investment notes, or loans,” to the comptroller’s office to pay medical bills. Because the treasurer is permitted to invest up to $2 billion in Illinois’ bill backlog at a reduced rate, as opposed to a 9 or 12 percent interest rate, this step will save money, he said.
“The enduring impacts of COVID-19 on Illinoisans’ lives and livelihoods will be significant,” the governor said. “We must take every action possible to help people all across our state.”
Tests and supplies
Coronavirus tests, which remain in short supply, are prioritized for hospitalized patients and patients with severe underlying conditions as well as symptomatic health care workers, first responders and other critical infrastructure workers.
Illinoisans who feel unwell should call their doctor to relay symptoms. Depending on that assessment, the clinician will determine whether further action, including a test, is necessary.
The Department of Public Health’s current guidance is for those who are ill to stay home for at least seven days after their symptoms, including a fever, cease. That number is down from 14 days, Ezike said, due to new information medical officials across the globe are learning every day.
Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday, March 25, urged Illinoisans to follow the state’s guidance, as opposed to that offered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because it is specific to the state. The CDC’s directions “really has been a one-size-fits-all,” he said.
“We’re doing what we think is right and believe this (the stay at home order) is a very effective way for us to diminish the spread of COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “... We’re doing what is best for the people in Illinois.”
The state’s medical community is receiving new personal protective equipment, such as gowns, gloves and face masks, “all the time now,” the governor said, though not “all that much” from the federal government.
Session canceled
Lawmaking remains on hold in Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the state’s Senate and House each canceled next week’s scheduled session Wednesday, March 25.
The House was scheduled to be in Tuesday through Friday, March 31-April 3, and the Senate was set to be in Tuesday through Thursday, March 31-April 2, ahead of a scheduled two-week spring break from April 6 until an April 21 return.
“For now, we are taking it day by day and urging everyone heed the advice of health care professionals by practicing social distancing, regularly washing hands and avoiding all unneeded travel,” Senate President Harmon, D-Oak Park, said in a statement.
A letter to House members from Jessica Basham, chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, said members “should be prepared to return to Springfield to address urgent matters, including during the weeks of April 5 and April 12 (the legislative spring break).”
The statement from Harmon’s office said he asked members to keep their calendars clear for possible return dates as well.
Executive orders
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker is on a pace to set a modern-day record for issuing the most executive orders by an Illinois governor.
Since 1999, which is as far back as the executive orders page of the governor’s website goes, the most executive orders any governor issued in a single year was 20. That mark was set by Gov. Pat Quinn in 2009. The average from 1999 through 2019 was 11.2 executive orders per year.
But in just the first three months of this year, Pritzker has already issued 12 executive orders, including 10 since he declared a public health disaster on March 9 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Some of the orders Pritzker has issued deal with multiple, unrelated issues.
Some of the executive orders have made headlines, such as the one he issued Friday, March 20, the stay-at-home order directing people essentially to shelter in place except for limited purposes, imposing social distancing rules and ordering certain non-essential businesses to close. That order also contained a provision halting residential evictions throughout the state for as long as the disaster proclamation remains in effect.
Recession ahead?
A commission that advises the General Assembly on revenue and economic issues is warning that a slowdown of business activity caused by the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to bring about a recession that could cause a 20 percent drop in state revenues, spread out over a number of fiscal years.
The Commission on Government Finance and Accountability, or CoGFA, gave that warning as part of its three-year budget forecast, which it is required to make annually. Those forecasts include an analysis of potential threats and opportunities to the state budget.
“While the certainty of the country, and world, plunging into recession seems to grow each day, attempting to value the impact of COVID-19 on state revenues is virtually impossible,” the report stated in the section dealing with economic threats. “With that caveat, it seems reasonable to offer a scenario with more devastating impacts on revenues in the near-term than even the ‘Great Recession.’ As a result, should revenues experience a peak-trough decline of 20 percent, a revenue reduction of over $8 billion would be experienced, although likely spread over multiple fiscal years.”
CoGFA is an agency made up of 12 legislators, divided evenly between the House and Senate, and between Republicans and Democrats, and staffed by financial experts. It is headed by a full-time executive director, Clayton Klenke.
In an interview Wednesday, March 25, Klenke described the possibility of a 20 percent decline in revenue as a “worst case scenario,” based on the state’s experience in previous recessions.
National guard rumors
The Illinois National Guard is assisting the state’s COVID-19 response by setting up testing centers and other civil action, not preparing for military action as has been rumored on social media, its adjutant general said during a news briefing on the virus Monday, March 23.
Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, reassured Illinoisans at Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily coronavirus news conference in Chicago.
“We're not doing any policing action,” Neely said. “We’re not doing any kind of work at all like that.”
Pritzker’s disaster proclamation on March 9 authorized Army and Air National Guard soldiers to help with these state’s response to COVID-19. Since then, soldiers have been providing civil, medical and logistical assistance, including engineering and HVAC duties.
“These are your citizen soldiers … that are trained in many different skillsets,” Neely said.
Neely said the Guard has begun setting up testing centers and some members have even tested health care workers and first responders for COVID-19 in Rosemont, with greater public testing upcoming. He said other soldiers are helping distribution of medical equipment, while a “specialized engineering team” is surveying closed-down hospital sites.
“They’re actually looking at the heating, the plumbing, the electrical throughout those facilities and identifying which ones are easy to quickly turn on if we need that additional capacity and which are not,” Neely said.
Volunteerism urged
As the state saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and an infant tested positive for the virus, Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday, March 22, called for volunteerism from healthy Illinoisans and increased blood donations.
The governor directed potential volunteers to serve.illinois.gov, where those looking to help will be matched with service organizations that are in need of volunteers.
“This is an opportunity for healthy college students looking for something to do, or individuals who aren't able to work from home, an opportunity for people who are healthy and looking to help,” Pritzker said at the briefing.
He said the Serve Illinois Commission is providing CDC guidance to service organizations across the state. This includes daily health surveys and temperature checks for volunteers and staff, disinfecting surfaces at shift changes, and limiting volunteer groups to no more than 10 people at a time, all with proper social distancing parameters.
He also called for blood donations as blood drives across the state are canceled, and noted there is no evidence that respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 can be spread through the blood stream.
He also emphasized that donating blood does not weaken one’s immune system.He also called for donations of personal protective equipment, or PPE. His administration can be contacted on the matter via email at PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Retired medical workers called
Governor JB Pritzker on Saturday, March 21, issued a “call to action” to retired health care workers to help fight Illinois’ COVID-19 outbreak, as the state enters its first day under a “stay-at-home” order aimed to stifle the spread of the disease.
“I’m asking all former physicians, nurses, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and respiratory care therapists who have recently left the field, whether for retirement or a new profession, to come back and join the fight against COVID-19, Pritzker said Saturday during his daily coronavirus news conference in Chicago.
Pritzker said the state will waive fees and expedite licenses so they can rejoin the health care workforce “right away.” He said reinstatement forms for interested people will be available Monday on the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s website, idfpr.com.
The governor also noted that Illinoisans with medical licenses nearing expiration will automatically be extended through the end of September. Additionally, Pritzker said he is going to make it easier for medical professionals practicing in Illinois’ border communities, like St. Louis and the Quad Cities, to treat Illinois patients.
“We're in the middle of a battle, and we need reinforcements,” he said.
Need for supplies
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Saturday, March 21, asked people to limit non-essential dental procedures and elective surgeries so that health care workers can use the personal protective equipment (PPE) involved, including masks, gloves and gowns.
“We are encouraging strongly all ambulatory surgery centers and veterinarians to donate PPE that is not immediately needed,” she added.
Gov. JB Pritzker said the state has “a reasonable handle” on the amount of PPE hospitals have and need, and he is reaching out to suppliers “every day.” He added that he has gotten “limited help” from the federal government in acquiring PPE, including an equipment order he said was only 25 percent fulfilled.
He also continues to be frustrated with the number of COVID-19 tests being provided by the feds. Even though the state is seeing more tests, Pritzker said, they are still not “the numbers that were promised weeks ago.”
“My optimism has waned, honestly,” he said. “I said the other day that the federal government is like Lucy with the football, and I feel like Charlie Brown.”
He added that it has actually been health care workers, researchers and lab technicians in Illinois who have figured out how to test and increased testing at state-run and commercial labs.
“The ingenuity of the private sector, the ingenuity of the people who are working in the laboratories, at the hospitals all across our state, is heartening,” he said.
