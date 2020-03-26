Residents ordered to stay home, with exceptions, amid outbreak

“They’re actually looking at the heating, the plumbing, the electrical throughout those facilities and identifying which ones are easy to quickly turn on if we need that additional capacity and which are not,” Neely said.

Volunteerism urged

As the state saw the largest single-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and an infant tested positive for the virus, Gov. JB Pritzker on Sunday, March 22, called for volunteerism from healthy Illinoisans and increased blood donations.

The governor directed potential volunteers to serve.illinois.gov, where those looking to help will be matched with service organizations that are in need of volunteers.

“This is an opportunity for healthy college students looking for something to do, or individuals who aren't able to work from home, an opportunity for people who are healthy and looking to help,” Pritzker said at the briefing.

He said the Serve Illinois Commission is providing CDC guidance to service organizations across the state. This includes daily health surveys and temperature checks for volunteers and staff, disinfecting surfaces at shift changes, and limiting volunteer groups to no more than 10 people at a time, all with proper social distancing parameters.