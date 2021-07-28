Reyes leads Cleveland to win over Cardinals

CLEVELAND — Some batters hit for the cycle. Indians slugger Franmil Reyes nearly hit the cyclist.
Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street next to the park, and Cleveland beat St. Louis on Wednesday.
Reyes' leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.
The homer got the attention of his teammates who marveled over the distance of the blast while watching from the dugout.
"It's ridiculous," Indians starter Zach Plesac said. "He sent that ball out of the stadium. I don't think I've ever seen that. That's incredible."
Reyes said he hasn't hit a ball out of the park during batting practice and was unaware the home run almost hit someone riding a bike. He does take note of the response he sees from his teammates as he rounds the bases after a long home run.
"After each homer I like to go to the iPad and look at their reaction and some of them were putting their hands right here (behind their heads)," he said. "It was pretty awesome."
Reyes wasn't done. He finished off Cleveland's three-homer inning in the third with his 19th of the season, a 421-foot drive to center.
César Hernández and José Ramírez also homered in the inning for Cleveland, which avoided dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1. Hernández's two-run homer gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead. He had a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6) gave up all four homers and lost for the first time since June 20, breaking a stretch of wins in five straight starts. Reyes' second homer ended the day for Kim, who allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Plesac (6-3) gave up two runs in five innings. He made his fourth start since coming off the injured list July 8 after missing six weeks with a broken right thumb.
St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was hit on the right forearm by a pitch from Pleasc in the fifth. The All-Star third baseman walked around the home plate area and slowly went to first despite being in obvious pain while talking with manager Mike Shildt and a trainer.
Arenado took the field for defense in the bottom of the inning but was removed. The Cardinals announced he had a bruised forearm and is day to day.
TIGERS 17, TWINS 14: At Minneapolis, playing to a score befitting an NFL matchup, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins also were counterpunching like the best of boxers.
Detroit finally had enough for a knockout blow.
Jeimer Candelario and Eric Haase each drove in three runs and the Tigers, despite giving up seven homers and not hitting any, outlasted the Twins 17-14 Wednesday.
BLUE JAYS 4, RED SOX 1: At Boston, Robbie Ray pitched six strong innings, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in three runs, and Toronto beat Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.
“I felt like my slider was really good, especially those last two innings,” Ray said. “I threw some really good changeups, too. So I think it was just a matter of mixing up my pitches more than I had in the earlier stages of the game."
George Springer also homered as the Blue Jays topped the AL East leaders a day after a rainout at Fenway Park forced the twinbill.
ASTROS 11, MARINERS 4: At Seattle, Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs and lead Houston over Seattle.
It was the 13th time this season Gurriel has had at least three hits. Carlos Correa also had three hits and Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros, who have won seven of their last nine games.
ATHLETICS 10, ATHLETICS 4: At San Diego, Sean Manaea took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer to carry Oakland a win against San Diego.
Manaea (8-6) kept the Padres off the basepaths until he walked former Athletics player Jurickson Profar with one out in the sixth. Pinch-hitter Eric Hosmer then lofted a a bloop single to shallow center to end Manaea's bid for a second career no-hitter. The left-hander no-hit the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2018.