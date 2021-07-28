Reyes leads Cleveland to win over Cardinals

CLEVELAND — Some batters hit for the cycle. Indians slugger Franmil Reyes nearly hit the cyclist.

Reyes homered twice, the first a second-inning blast that bounced out of Progressive Field and almost dinged a bicyclist pedaling on a street next to the park, and Cleveland beat St. Louis on Wednesday.

Reyes' leadoff homer in the second glanced off the pedestrian bridge in left field and landed on the plaza area between the ballpark and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The ball traveled an estimated 446 feet.

The homer got the attention of his teammates who marveled over the distance of the blast while watching from the dugout.

"It's ridiculous," Indians starter Zach Plesac said. "He sent that ball out of the stadium. I don't think I've ever seen that. That's incredible."

Reyes said he hasn't hit a ball out of the park during batting practice and was unaware the home run almost hit someone riding a bike. He does take note of the response he sees from his teammates as he rounds the bases after a long home run.

"After each homer I like to go to the iPad and look at their reaction and some of them were putting their hands right here (behind their heads)," he said. "It was pretty awesome."