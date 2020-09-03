Reynolds homers in return to lift Pirates past Cubs

Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn't given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Díaz.

PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 5: At Philadelphia, Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Washington, completing a four-game sweep.

The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500.

The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23.

METS 9, YANKEES 7: At New York, Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting New York to a come-from-behind, win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.

The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.

J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.

