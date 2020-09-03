Reynolds homers in return to lift Pirates past Cubs

PITTSBURGH — First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs, 6-2 on Thursday.
Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.
Cole Tucker added two hits, including a flare to left field in the sixth off reliever Jason Adams to give Pittsburgh plenty of cushion and boost rookie JT Brubaker (1-0) to his first major league win. Brubaker navigated some traffic in five innings but avoided major damage, allowing one earned run on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.
Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 5-5, 12-day trip with a thud. Mills gave up four runs in five innings as his ERA crept up to 5.50.
ASTROS 8, RANGERS 4: At Houston, Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and Houston over Texas.
Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors in career starts among active pitchers with 455, one more than teammate Justin Verlander.
Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn't given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Díaz.
PHILLIES 6, NATIONALS 5: At Philadelphia, Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and Philadelphia beat Washington, completing a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500.
The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23.
METS 9, YANKEES 7: At New York, Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning Thursday night, lifting New York to a come-from-behind, win over the Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.
The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 at Citi Field to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played over the last six days.
J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.
