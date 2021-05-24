 Skip to main content
Rielly lifts Maple Leafs to win over Canadiens in Game 3
NHL

  Updated
Maple Leafs Canadiens Hockey

Torontos Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates with teammates Auston Matthews (34) Zach Hyman (11) after scoring the second goal during second period Stanley Cup playoff action against Montreal, in Montreal on Monday.

 AP

MONTREAL — Morgan Rielly scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Jack Campbell made 27 saves, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

William Nylander scored his third goal in as many games for Toronto, which hasn't won a playoff series since 2004 and can go up 3-1 in Game 4 back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Nick Suzuki had the lone goal for Montreal, and Carey Price stopped 27 shots.

The Maple Leafs remained without captain John Tavares, who's expected to miss at least two weeks with a concussion and knee injury suffered during a scary collision in Game 1.

Nick Foligno wasn't on the ice for the morning skate — Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe emphatically declared him fit to play — and was in warmups, but sat out the game with a lower-body injury. Riley Nash took his spot the lineup.

Toronto opened the scoring at 7:18 of the second period when Alexander Kerfoot, who was promoted to the second line with Foligno out, won an offensive zone faceoff back to Nylander. With two goals in as many games coming into Monday, the Leafs forward made it 3 for 3 with a quick shot that glanced off Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot and past Price.

After Price denied Pierre Engvall on the doorstep on a long Toronto shift in the Canadiens' end, Montreal started to find some life and Suzuki eventually tied it at 13:56 when his shot off the rush when he beat Campbell under the blocker.

But Rielly restored the Leafs' advantage 2:39 later when he took a pass from Mitch Marner and fooled Price upstairs.

