A Makanda mother and son are on the road to recovery after they were seriously injured in a fall from a 30-foot bluff in the Shawnee National …
CARBONDALE — Carbondale police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person captured in surveillance footage allegedly stealing from …
The state's Liquor Control Commission has affirmed the actions of the Carbondale Liquor Control Commission by upholding the suspension and revocation of Saluki Bar/Levels' liquor license.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
CARBONDALE — A 43-year-old man is in the Jackson County jail after being charged in connection with a homicide Friday, according to a news rel…
Kitchen towel holders, wax melts and crochet jellyfish are not things one would expect to find in a retail space mostly occupied by comics and…
CARBONDALE — Philip Archer hit reliever Tyler Grauer's first pitch to him in the seventh hard enough to get it by him and shortstop Jordan Sch…
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
For a guy known for giving us Memorial Day, Gen. John A. Logan is not much remembered in these parts.
