'Riveting' coverage of Alaska policing wins Pulitzer Prize

AP photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand snaked around roadblocks, sometimes took cover in strangers' homes and hid cameras in vegetable bags to capture images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life. Then they headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to the AP's office in New Delhi.

Reuters won the breaking news photography award for its coverage of protests that shook Hong Kong.

While big outlets and collaborations got plenty of recognition, the small Palestine Herald-Press, in East Texas, got a Pulitzer of its own, for Jeffery Gerritt's editorials on the deaths of jail inmates awaiting trial. Judges said Gerritt "courageously took on the local sheriff and judicial establishment, which tried to cover up these needless tragedies."

In the arts categories, Michael R. Jackson's musical "A Strange Loop," about a man trying to write a musical, won the drama prize. And Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys" won the fiction prize; he also won in 2017 for "The Underground Railroad."

The Pulitzer board also issued a special citation Monday to the trailblazing African American journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, noting "her outstanding and courageous reporting" on lynchings.