Rizzo homers twice, Darvish keeps winning as Cubs beat Reds

CINCINNATI — Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Darvish (6-1) allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision. He walked two and struck out eight to outpitch Cincinnati's ace, Trevor Bauer.
"It was big for sure," Darvish said of beating Bauer. "He's amazing this year. I was thinking before the game, 'I can't give them more than two runs.'"
The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Darvish got Freddy Galvis to ground out weakly to third baseman Nico Hoerner. Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh and final inning for his fourth save, and Cincinnati's three-game winning streak ended.
Rizzo lofted a 1-2 pitch into the first row of seats down the right-field line for his seventh homer of the season and a 2-0 lead. He led off the sixth by clubbing a 1-2 pitch deep to right for his third homer in the last two games, giving him eight on the season.
Rizzo's homers were the first allowed by Bauer to any current Cub. Bauer (3-2) needed a season-high 112 pitches to get through a season-low 5 1/3 innings and lost his second consecutive start, allowing four hits and three runs with two walks and five strikeouts.
ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 6: At Chicago, Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City's five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off Chicago with a victory.
Ryan O'Hearn and Alex Gordon also went deep for Kansas City, which had dropped five of six — including consecutive 6-5 losses where the opponent won in its final at-bat.
The last-place Royals finalized a trade during the win, sending reliever Trevor Rosenthal to San Diego for young outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named.
YANKEES 2, METS 1: At New York, Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’ wild pitch in the ninth inning, and New York averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century Saturday with a victory over the crosstown Mets.
J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995.
TIGERS 4, TWINS 2: At Detroit, Miguel Cabrera hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, lifting Detroit to a victory and a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota.
Rookie Tarik Skubal (1-1) allowed two runs in five innings in the second game for his first big league win, and Matthew Boyd (1-4) contributed his first quality start of the year in the opener.
ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 2: At Houston, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and Houston beat Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader.
Josh Reddick also connected for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games. Tucker and Jack Mayfield each had two hits.
