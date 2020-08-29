Rizzo homers twice, Darvish keeps winning as Cubs beat Reds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CINCINNATI — Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Chicago Cubs snapped a three-game skid with a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Darvish (6-1) allowed two runners past second base and won his sixth straight decision. He walked two and struck out eight to outpitch Cincinnati's ace, Trevor Bauer.

"It was big for sure," Darvish said of beating Bauer. "He's amazing this year. I was thinking before the game, 'I can't give them more than two runs.'"

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Darvish got Freddy Galvis to ground out weakly to third baseman Nico Hoerner. Jeremy Jeffress pitched the seventh and final inning for his fourth save, and Cincinnati's three-game winning streak ended.

Rizzo lofted a 1-2 pitch into the first row of seats down the right-field line for his seventh homer of the season and a 2-0 lead. He led off the sixth by clubbing a 1-2 pitch deep to right for his third homer in the last two games, giving him eight on the season.