Roasted Chickpea Pasta Salad

To roast the chickpeas, preheat your oven to 425°F. Make sure the chickpeas are well drained and dry. Place them in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon olive oil, the paprika, cumin, and salt. Toss everything together until the chickpeas are coated in the olive oil and spices. Transfer them to a baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Once they are crisp, remove the pan from the oven and set it aside to cool.