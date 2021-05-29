Roasted Chickpea Pasta Salad

Roasted chickpeas provide a crunch to this Mediterranean inspired pasta salad. For additional variety in ingredients, use up pantry ingredients like olives or artichokes.
Yield: 6-8 servings
Time: About 40 minutes
Ingredients for the Dressing
1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained
⅓ cup + 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon salt
8 ounces dry short pasta like ditalini or rotelli
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup chopped cucumber
½ cup thinly sliced red onion
½ cup Feta cheese crumbles
Directions
To roast the chickpeas, preheat your oven to 425°F. Make sure the chickpeas are well drained and dry. Place them in a bowl and add 1 tablespoon olive oil, the paprika, cumin, and salt. Toss everything together until the chickpeas are coated in the olive oil and spices. Transfer them to a baking sheet and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Once they are crisp, remove the pan from the oven and set it aside to cool.
While the chickpeas are roasting, cook your pasta according to package directions, drain, and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the remaining ⅓ cup of olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper until emulsified. Add the cooked pasta, roasted chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and Feta crumbles and stir until the pasta and vegetables are coated with the vinaigrette. Serve chilled.