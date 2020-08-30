Robert hits 3-run HR in 10th, White Sox beat Royals 5-2

CHICAGO — Prized rookie Luis Robert hit his first game-ending homer, a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.
Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.
Kansas City reliever Tyler Zuber (1-2) intentionally walked José Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second. James McCann struck out, but Robert drove the next pitch to left field for his ninth home run — tops among big league rookies.
Five days after Chicago ace Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of this pandemic-shortened season, Dunning put on quite a performance of his own.
The 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed just one runner, when he walked Maikel Franco on a 3-2 count with one out in the third. Dunning threw 79 pitches, 45 for strikes, after being recalled from Chicago's alternate site.
The White Sox were rolling along with a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Cam Gallagher broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out double against Jimmy Cordero. Whit Merrifield drove in Gallagher with a single and tied it in the eighth with a solo homer against Steve Cishek.
Alex Colome worked around two singles and a walk in the ninth, retiring Adalberto Mondesi on a liner to first with two on to escape the jam. The Royals also had runners on first and second with two outs in the 10th after Jace Fry walked Nicky Lopez and Merrifield. Matt Foster (3-0) struck out Hunter Dozier to end the threat.
Chicago's James McCann walked and scored in the second and smacked an RBI double in the third. Nick Madrigal had three singles and an RBI.
PIRATES 5, BREWERS 1: At Milwaukee, Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.
Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.
The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff (2-3) a rare loss at Miller Park. The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons. He struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.
YANKEES 8, METS 7: At New York, Aaron Hicks capped a five-run rally with a tying two-run homer off Edwin Diaz in the seventh inning, Gio Urshela singled in the winning run in the eighth and New York beat the crosstown Mets in the opener of a doubleheader.
The Yankees trailed 7-2 entering the final inning of the seven-inning game before rallying against Jared Hughes and Diaz.
RAYS 12, MARLINS 7: At Miami, Willy Adames hit a grand slam and surging Tampa Bay beat Miami to finish a three-game sweep.
Joey Wendle, Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Kiermaier also went deep for the Rays, who have won 12 of their last 14 and have beaten Miami eight straight times since 2018. Tampa Bay improved to an American League-best 13 games over .500.
PADRES 12, ROCKIES 2: At Denver, Eric Hosmer started San Diego’s power surge with his three-run homer in the first, Chris Paddack threw six efficient innings and the Padres routed the Colorado.
Hosmer's homer was one of five for the Padres, who rank second in the majors with 66 this season. Jake Cronenworth added a two-run drive in the seventh before Jurickson Profar and Trent Grisham lined solo shots in the eighth. Josh Naylor finished it off with a towering two-run homer in the ninth.
RED SOX 9, NATIONALS 5: At Boston, Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and Boston beat Washington.
The 25-year-old Dalbec started hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego. Dalbec (2 for 4) struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning.
DODGERS 7, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Bellinger's two-run homer gave the Dodgers 57 long balls in August after solo shots from Corey Seager and Will Smith, and LA beat Texas.
The 10th home run of the season for Bellinger topped Atlanta's previous mark of 56 home runs in June 2019. The record came in the third inning of LA's final game of August.
