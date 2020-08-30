Robert hits 3-run HR in 10th, White Sox beat Royals 5-2

Alex Colome worked around two singles and a walk in the ninth, retiring Adalberto Mondesi on a liner to first with two on to escape the jam. The Royals also had runners on first and second with two outs in the 10th after Jace Fry walked Nicky Lopez and Merrifield. Matt Foster (3-0) struck out Hunter Dozier to end the threat.

Chicago's James McCann walked and scored in the second and smacked an RBI double in the third. Nick Madrigal had three singles and an RBI.

PIRATES 5, BREWERS 1: At Milwaukee, Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco homered off Brandon Woodruff and Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.

Bell broke a 1-all tie in the fourth with a towering, two-run blast that hit an SUV parked well above the wall in right-center as part of a promotion.

The Pirates stayed in front the rest of the way to hand Woodruff (2-3) a rare loss at Miller Park. The right-hander entered Sunday having gone 10-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 16 home starts over the past two seasons. He struck out seven but allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in five innings.