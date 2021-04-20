Rodón leads White Sox past Indians

Rodón was far from perfect or historic this time.

He walked two in the first, one in the second and extended his string of no-hit innings against the Indians to 11 before Luplow led off the third with his fifth homer.

Abreu's 458-foot rocket shot to left — it landed four rows from the top of the bleachers — put the White Sox ahead 3-1 in the fourth.

The Indians missed a great scoring opportunity in the fourth, loading the bases with none out on an error, catcher's interference and walk.

Rodón struck out two, and could have been in bigger trouble when César Hernández ripped an RBI single. But Josh Naylor, who was on second, got thrown out at the plate when he ran through third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh's stop sign.

DODGERS 1, MARINERS 0: At Seattle, Julio Urías enjoyed this trip to Seattle and performance against the Mariners way more than the last time he was on the same mound.

Urías threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 leading Los Angeles to a 1-0 win.