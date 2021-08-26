Rodón wins in return from injury, White Sox beat Jays 10-7

Ryan Tepera and Garrett Crochet each pitched one scoreless inning of relief and Craig Kimbrel finished for his first save with the White Sox, his 24th in 27 chances this season.

Kimbrel said a good fastball helped him wrap it up in just six pitches, all strikes.

"It seemed like my ball was spinning like it was supposed to today," he said.

Chicago's first three home runs came off starter Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7). The left-hander had allowed just one home run over his previous eight starts but gave up three in a span of seven batters in the second and third innings.

"Our guys came out there smoking offensively," La Russa said.

Hernández hit a two-out solo shot in the second, his 21st. Robert connected after Anderson's two-out single in the third, his fourth, and Abreu followed with his 27th.

"You've got to give that lineup credit because he made some good pitches and they hit the ball out," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He didn't really get hit hard but the home runs got him today."

It was the eighth time in his career Ryu has allowed three homers in a game. He last did it Sept 7, 2020, against the New York Yankees.