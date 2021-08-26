Rodón wins in return from injury, White Sox beat Jays 10-7

TORONTO — Luis Robert hit a two-run home run, Carlos Rodón won in his return from the injured list and the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 Thursday.
José Abreu, César Hernández and Eloy Jiménez each hit solo shots as the White Sox earned a split in the four-game series.
Rodón (10-5) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Activated off the injured list before the game, the right-hander hadn't pitched since Aug. 7 because of a sore shoulder.
"Very encouraging," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. "Can't wait to send him back out there."
Tim Anderson had three hits and two RBIs and Leury Garcia had two RBIs and scored twice as the White Sox held on after building a 9-2 lead.
Anderson said the White Sox were motivated to win after striking out 16 times in Wednesday's 3-1 loss.
"It left a bitter taste in our mouth last night," Anderson said. "They pitched a heck of a game. I think it was mandatory to want to go out and whup them."
Marcus Semien hit two home runs for the Blue Jays, a solo shot off Rodón in the first and a two-run blast off Michael Kopech as Toronto closed the gap with a five-run sixth. The homers were Semien's 31st and 32nd.
It was Semien's ninth career multi-homer game and his third of the season.
Ryan Tepera and Garrett Crochet each pitched one scoreless inning of relief and Craig Kimbrel finished for his first save with the White Sox, his 24th in 27 chances this season.
Kimbrel said a good fastball helped him wrap it up in just six pitches, all strikes.
"It seemed like my ball was spinning like it was supposed to today," he said.
Chicago's first three home runs came off starter Hyun Jin Ryu (12-7). The left-hander had allowed just one home run over his previous eight starts but gave up three in a span of seven batters in the second and third innings.
"Our guys came out there smoking offensively," La Russa said.
Hernández hit a two-out solo shot in the second, his 21st. Robert connected after Anderson's two-out single in the third, his fourth, and Abreu followed with his 27th.
"You've got to give that lineup credit because he made some good pitches and they hit the ball out," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. "He didn't really get hit hard but the home runs got him today."
It was the eighth time in his career Ryu has allowed three homers in a game. He last did it Sept 7, 2020, against the New York Yankees.
Jiménez connected off Trevor Richards in the ninth, his seventh.
ORIOLES 13, ANGELS 1: At Baltimore, a day after ending a 19-game losing streak, major league-worst Baltimore got a grand slam and six RBIs from Pedro Severino to rout Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles.
Ohtani led off the game with a homer, his MLB-leading 41st, but that was the only highlight for the Angels, who have lost five of six.
Baltimore won two games in a row for the first time since July 30-31. Keegan Akin (1-8) picked up his second career win, allowing one run and three hits in a season-high seven innings.
Elvis Peguero (0-1) was charged with five of the six runs the Angels allowed in the fifth inning.
REDS 5, BREWERS 1: At Milwaukee, Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep by NL Central-leading Milwaukee.
Sonny Gray (6-6) allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8 1/2 games. Cincinnati holds the second NL wild card spot.
Brewers starter Brett Anderson (4-8) worked 4 2/3 innings before leaving the game with tightness in his right hip. He was charged with three runs on four hits with a pair of walks and three strikeouts.