Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers made sure he'd play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Green Bay's potent offense overpowered the Rams' vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn't allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, while Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

The Packers reached the NFC championship game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons as they chase their first Super Bowl berth in a decade. It will be their first at Lambeau Field since hosting for the 2007 season, when they fell to the New York Giants 23-20 in overtime.

Green Bay won the Super Bowl for the 2010 season as the NFC's No. 6 seed, and has lost at Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco in its last three conference championship game appearances.